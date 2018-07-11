Facebook fined $663,000 for Cambridge Analytica breach, says UK lawmaker

The of the UK Parliament's says the government office that investigated the Cambridge scandal has fined 500,000 pounds ($663,000) for failing to safeguard users'

said the Information Commissioner's Office concluded that "contravened the law by failing to safeguard people's information."



Collins said on Tuesday that the company "should now make the results of their internal investigations known to the ICO, our committee and other relevant investigatory authorities."



has been under scrutiny since allegations surfaced that London-based political consultancy Cambridge used from tens of millions of Facebook accounts to help US Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

The alleged offences took place before the rollout of new protection laws that allow for much larger fines.