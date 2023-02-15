JUST IN
Piyush Goyal discusses economic recovery with Sri Lankan envoy Moragoda
Rising toll makes earthquake deadliest in Turkey's modern history
UN appeals for $397 million to help 5 mn Syrian earthquake survivors
US officials point to Russia using Iranian drones in war with Ukraine
Aware of I-T searches at BBC office; cannot offer any judgement: US
Starbucks illegally threatened, sacked employees: US labour board rules
IMF chief warns world is a very different place after crises like Covid
Michigan campus shooting: Nearly three killed, suspect found dead
Turkiye earthquake: NDRF canines beat machines in detecting survivors
Quake death toll tops 37,000 in Turkey, Syria; survivors still being found
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Dollar hits 6-wk high vs yen, rallies from 2-week low after inflation data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fans barred from European soccer game in Moldova amid Russian plot fear

UEFA said Tuesday no fans will be allowed in the stadium when Sheriff hosts Serbian club Partizan in the first leg of a Europa Conference League knockout playoff

Topics
Europe | Russia Ukraine Conflict

AP  |  Nyon (Switzerland) 

Russia flag

A European soccer game in Moldova will be played in an empty stadium on Thursday amid concerns about alleged Russian-backed attempts to overthrow the national government.

UEFA said Tuesday no fans will be allowed in the stadium when Sheriff hosts Serbian club Partizan in the first leg of a Europa Conference League knockout playoff.

The behind-closed-doors order was due to the decision of the authorities in Moldova, UEFA said in a statement.

It came one day after the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, described an alleged Russian plot against her country's government using external saboteurs.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic of about 2.6 million people, has sought to build stronger ties with the European Union since its neighbour Ukraine was invaded by Russia one year ago.

Serbia is a traditional ally of Russia and fans of Partizan from Belgrade were expected at the game in the Moldovan capital Chisinau.

Sheriff is from Tiraspol in the separatist region of Transnistria and its games in UEFA competitions have already subject to a political decision this season because of the war.

UEFA required Sheriff to play home games away from Tiraspol, which is about 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Europe

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.