Ford confirms laying off 3,000 employees as company's focus on EV sharpens

-
ALSO READ
Asia stocks rebound after Wall Street falls, US bans Russian oil import
At $300,000, Alphabet, Meta had highest-paid median workers in 2021: Report
US federal agency opens probe into Tesla for workplace discrimination
Ford India workers waiting for good compensation for loss of jobs
Ford Motor recalls about 49K Mustang EVs over battery safety issues
-
The US-based car maker Ford Motor has reportedly confirmed that it is laying off roughly 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada and India.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Ford sent an internal email to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected salaried and agency workers this week of the cuts.
About 2,000 of the targeted cuts will be salaried jobs at Dearborn, Michigan. The remaining 1,000 employees are working in contract positions with outside agencies, the company said.
The email, signed by Executive Chairman Bill Ford and Chief Executive Jim Farley, said Ford is changing the way it operates and redeploying resources as it embraces new technologies that were not previously core to its operations, such as developing advanced software for its vehicles.
The job cuts are effective September 1, a spokesman said.
Farley has said recently that Ford has too many employees, and that the existing workforce doesn't have the expertise needed to transition to a portfolio of electric, software-laden vehicles.
He has said he aims to cut $3 billion in annual costs by 2026 to reach a 10 per cent pretax profit margin by then, up from 7.3 per cent last year.
Several media outlets reported in July that layoffs were coming for white-collar staff as part of a broader restructuring to sharpen the car company's focus on electric vehicles and the batteries that power them.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU