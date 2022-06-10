Foreign companies will regret leaving Russia, says Vladimir Putin

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin says foreign companies that have left Russia will regret their decision.
In today's conditions, when someone jumped off somewhere, left, chose to stop some activity here, they will regret it, he declared at a meeting with young entrepreneurs in Moscow.
They will regret it, not because we threaten anyone, Putin continued. They will regret it because Russia is a country with great potential, really.
Putin also appeared to claim that the exodus of foreign firms from Russia was evidence of US domination over other Western states and economies.
Many regret that they have to leave. This is all a manifestation of the internal state of these countries that cannot make sovereign decisions, he added.
He then reiterated that Russia is a sovereign country that should be looking to the future.
