Former Pak lawmakers still enjoying National Assembly facilities: Report

Even after the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI members resigned from the National Assembly, these ex-lawmakers are still enjoying the facilities, including official vehicles and staff.
The National Assembly Standing Committee chairman is usually provided with four employees and a car. Despite quitting their offices, the former PTI parliamentarians were still using these vehicles, reported The Express Tribune.
According to the sources, the National Assembly secretariat had decided to approach these former chairmen to ask them to return the cars and other official facilities.
Despite the resignations of the 123 lawmakers of the PTI in the National Assembly, around 12 members of the party are still working in the capacity of chairmen of different standing committees.
The PTI had more than 12 chairmen of the standing committees in the National Assembly. Among these were Imtiaz Chaudhry, civil aviation; Munazza Hassan, climate change; Amjad Ali Khan, defence; Imran Khattak, energy; Faizullah, finance; Malik Ehsaan, foreign affairs; Najeeb Haroon, housing; Ali Jadoon, IT; Raja Khurram Nawaz, interior; Mujahid Ali, parliamentary affairs; Junaid Akbar, planning and Sajid Khan, Safron, as per the local media outlet.
On April 14, then National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri, in his capacity as the acting Speaker, had accepted the resignations of 123 PTI MNAs, who had accepted their party chairman Imran Khan's appeal after his removal from the office of the Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion earlier this month.
Imran Khan was ousted following the voting on the no-confidence motion that had resulted in his government losing with 174 votes in favour of the motion. After Imran's ouster, Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.
