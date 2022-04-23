UN chief Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin, Lavrov

-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Eri Kaneko announced the visit on Friday. The Kremlin also confirmed the visit, saying Putin and Lavrov will receive Guterres for talks.
"The Secretary-General will visit Moscow, Russian Federation, where, on Tuesday, April 26, he will have a working meeting and lunch with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and will be received by President Vladimir Putin," she said.
Kaneko noted that Putin and Lavrov will meet with Guterres on the same day.
When asked about Guterres' possible visit to Ukraine, Kaneko said the UN is "still working with Ukraine on the preparations" for such a visit.
On Tuesday, Guterres called for a four-day humanitarian pause in Ukraine beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Christian Orthodox Easter on Sunday, and appealed all sides to the conflict to open a window for dialogue and peace.
The humanitarian pause suggested by Guterres entails launching humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave the embattled areas of Ukraine.
