UN chief Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin, Lavrov

UN Secretary-General is set to visit to meet with Russian President and Foreign Minister .

Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Eri Kaneko announced the visit on Friday. The also confirmed the visit, saying Putin and Lavrov will receive Guterres for talks.

"The Secretary-General will visit Moscow, Russian Federation, where, on Tuesday, April 26, he will have a working meeting and lunch with Foreign Minister and will be received by President Vladimir Putin," she said.

Kaneko noted that Putin and Lavrov will meet with Guterres on the same day.

When asked about Guterres' possible visit to Ukraine, Kaneko said the UN is "still working with Ukraine on the preparations" for such a visit.

On Tuesday, Guterres called for a four-day humanitarian pause in Ukraine beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Christian Orthodox Easter on Sunday, and appealed all sides to the conflict to open a window for dialogue and peace.

The humanitarian pause suggested by Guterres entails launching humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave the embattled areas of Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)