Former Volkswagen boss to pay firm $13 million over diesel scandal

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter sets up separate biz vertical for exports
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690
Scrappage policy to give fillip to automobile industry volumes: ICRA
Chip shortage casts shadow over China's automobile industry recovery
-
Volkswagen said Wednesday that former CEO Martin Winterkorn has agreed to pay 11.2 million euros (USD 13.6 million) in compensation for what the company called his failure to quickly get to the bottom of the scandal over diesel engines rigged to cheat on emissions tests.
The German automaker also said it would be receiving 270 million euros (USD 329 million) from liability insurance against loss from the actions of directors and officers.
The company said in a statement that Winterkorn breached his duties of care as CEO, based on an extensive investigation by a law firm commissioned by the company.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency caught Volkswagen using software that let the cars pass emissions tests and then turned off air pollution controls during normal driving.
Winterkorn, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned a few days after the September 18, 2015 notice of violation from the EPA. Volkswagen has apologised and paid more than 31 billion euros in fines, recall costs and compensation to car owners.
U.S. environmental regulators were alerted to the emissions problems in May 2014 by a study from the West Virginia University's Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines & Emissions. Volkswagen, however, continued to assert that the increased emissions came from technical issues, not illegal software.
The investigation found that from July 27, 2015, Winterkorn failed to comprehensively and promptly clarify the circumstance behind the use of unlawful software functions in 2.0-liter diesel engines sold in the U.S. from 2009 to 2015.
The company said Winterkorn also failed to ensure that the company answered questions from U.S. regulators truthfully, completely and without delay.
Settlements were also reached with other former VW executives. Under the agreements, Rupert Stadler, former head of the Audi luxury car division, would pay 4.1 million euros, former Audi executive Stefan Knirsch 1 million euros and former Porsche executive Wolfgang Hatz 1.5 million euros. Porsche is a part of the Volkswagen Group.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU