France requires Covid pass from visitors for Eiffel Tower, tourist venues

-
ALSO READ
Maldives bans Indian tourists amid a relentless second Covid-19 wave
Maldives to reopen for Indian tourists from July 15 as Covid cases decline
Bangladeshi expats organise exhibition at Eiffel Tower on 1971 Pak genocide
EU lifts travel restrictions for US tourists along with 10 other countries
Uttarakhand CM orders 50% occupancy capping in hotels amid tourists' rush
-
Visitors need a special COVID pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theaters from Wednesday, the first step in a new campaign against what the government calls a stratospheric rise in delta variant infections.
To get the pass, people must show they are either fully vaccinated, have a negative virus test or proof they recently recovered from an infection.
The requirement went into effect Wednesday at cultural and tourist sites, following a government decree.
President Emmanuel Macron wants to rush through legislation to mandate the pass for restaurants and many other areas of public life, as well as requiring that all health workers get a jab. The lower house of parliament starts a debate on the bill Wednesday.
It has prompted resistance in some quarters, and anti-vaccination protesters are planning a demonstration Wednesday.
France's daily infections dropped sharply in the spring but have shot up again over the past two weeks, and some regions are re-imposing virus restrictions. The government is worried that pressure will grow on hospitals again in the coming weeks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU