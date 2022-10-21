French FM Le Maire aims for annual inflation at 5% in early 2024: Report

-
ALSO READ
France to continue energy tariff shield for households in 2023: FM Le Maire
France's GDP bounces back in Q2 after negative Q1 owing to foreign trade
France to continue energy tariff shield of $15 billion in 2023 budget bill
Over 300 French companies urge govt to take action on surging energy prices
France plans pipeline from Spain to central Europe for new energy sources
-
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said that he aims to bring down the country's annual inflation rate to 5 per cent by the beginning of 2023.
Presenting the government's economic objectives at a debate on the protection of companies, Le Maire said that he wanted to reduce inflation to 4 per cent by the end of 2023 and 2 per cent in 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.
He acknowledged that the price increases "generate anxiety" for households.
"It is not just an economic difficulty, it is a social difficulty, a political difficulty. People feel taken by the throat ... and that is how political crises start," the Minister said.
In September, the country's consumer price index increased by 5.6 per cent year-on-year after 5.9 per cent in August, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 10:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU