G20 summit: Trump to have trilateral meeting with Modi and Abe in Argentina

Beijing in Taiwan: Growing smarter
Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, G20 Summit
(File photo) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in conversation with US President Donald Trump during a working session of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

US President Donald Trump will have a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires on November 30 and December 1, the White House said Tuesday.

The trilateral, which would be an expansion of the bilateral between Trump and Abe, is part of the series of meetings Trump would have later this week on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Argentina. The annual meeting is being attended by leaders of the top 20 economies of the world.

However, all eyes are expected to be on two meetings that Trump would have with the Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Briefing reporters ahead of the G-20 Summit, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that Trump will also have meetings with President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, President Moon Jae-In of South Korea, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

Bolton said the Trump-Abe bilateral meeting would expand into a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi. No other details were immediately available.
First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 02:00 IST

