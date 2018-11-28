G20 summit: Trump to have trilateral meeting with Modi and Abe in Argentina

US President will have a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires on November 30 and December 1, the White House said Tuesday.

The trilateral, which would be an expansion of the bilateral between Trump and Abe, is part of the series of meetings Trump would have later this week on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in The annual meeting is being attended by leaders of the top 20 economies of the world.

However, all eyes are expected to be on two meetings that Trump would have with the Chinese President and his Russian counterpart

Briefing reporters ahead of the G-20 Summit, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that Trump will also have meetings with President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, President Moon Jae-In of South Korea, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

Bolton said the Trump- bilateral meeting would expand into a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister No other details were immediately available.