Gaming platform Roblox valued at $30 billion, plans direct listing

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart bolsters gaming strategy, acquires gaming startup Mech Mocha
Clarity in policies, robust talent supply to spur Indian gaming biz: Nazara
YouTube Gaming hits 100bn watch-time hours, Minecraft leads the list
Video game prices going up as firms try to raise standard rate to $70
77% consumers want fantasy gaming advertisements banned: Survey
-
By Joshua Franklin and Anirban Sen
(Reuters) - Roblox Corp said on Wednesday it aims to go public through a direct listing, instead of an initial public offering (IPO) as originally planned, and has raised new funding in a deal that values the U.S. gaming platform at nearly $30 billion.
In a statement, Roblox said it had raised around $520 million in a new Series H private fundraising round led by Altimeter Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group.
The funding round valued Roblox at $29.5 billion, more than seven times the $4 billion the company was valued at in its Series G round 11 months ago.
San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and games consoles.
U.S. demand for video games has surged as consumers seek home entertainment while living under lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Roblox's plans to switch to a direct listing was reported earlier by Reuters.
The move comes after Roblox told employees last month it had put off its planned IPO until 2021 as it worked with advisers to improve the process to benefit employees and investors.
In a direct listing, no shares are sold in advance, as is the case with IPOs. The company's share price in its market debut is determined by orders coming into the stock exchange. Advocates argue it is a better to way to price new stock than an IPO.
Roblox would be the fifth high-profile company to go public through a direct listing, following the likes of music streaming service Spotify Technology SA and data analytics firm Palantir Technologies.
Unlike in an IPO, companies have not traditionally raised any money through direct listings.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami and Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Pullin)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU