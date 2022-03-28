German chancellor clarifies stand after Biden's comment on Putin's rule

-
ALSO READ
What is NATO military alliance?
TMS Ep124: Economic challenges, exit Russia, markets, NATO
'Russia launched war on Ukraine': NATO chief calls for summit of leaders
Ukraine crisis: Russian missile strike near NATO's Poland stirs anxiety
Putin discusses Russia's military operation in Ukraine with Israel PM
-
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says that neither NATO nor US. President Joe Biden aim to bring about regime change in Russia.
Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech on Saturday that this man cannot remain in power.
The White House and other US officials rushed to clarify that Biden wasn't actually calling for Putin to be toppled.
Asked during an appearance Sunday on ARD television whether Putin's removal is in fact the real aim, Scholz replied: This is not the aim of NATO, and also not that of the American president.
Scholz added: We both agree completely that regime change is not an object and aim of policy that we pursue together.
Asked whether Biden made a dangerous mistake with his comment, Scholz replied: No.
He said that he said what he said and Secretary of State Antony Blinken also had clarified that he wasn't talking about regime change.
Scholz last month announced a big increase in German defense spending. On Sunday, he confirmed a report by the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the government is considering acquiring a missile defense shield along the lines of Israel's Iron Dome.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU