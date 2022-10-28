JUST IN
German economy sees unexpected growth in Q3 with 0.3% GDP expansion

The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed on Friday

AP  |  Berlin 

Compared to the wholesale price index-based inflation rate of 13.1 per cent in India, the EU’s producer price index-based inflation was 30.6 per cent

The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product in Europe's biggest economy expanded by 0.3 per cent in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said. That followed a slight increase of 0.1 per cent in the second quarter.

The German economy managed to hold its ground despite difficult framework conditions of the global economy, with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain interruptions, rising prices and the war in Ukraine, the statistics office said.

The government said earlier this month that GDP was believed to have shrunk in the third quarter and was expected to decline again in the last three months of the year as well as the first three months of 2023 before beginning to recover.

Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is one technical definition of recession.

With energy prices high, Germany like many other countries is grappling with skyrocketing inflation, which hit 10per cent in September.

On Tuesday, a survey showed German business confidence stuck at its lowest level in more than two years as energy worries fuel expectations of a difficult winter.

Lawmakers last week cleared the way for the government to provide up to 200 billion euros (USD 195 billion) in subsidies to households and businesses through 2024 to ease the strain of high energy prices.

However, details of that plan haven't yet been finalized.

Officials say Germany is well-placed to get through the winter with sufficient energy after Russia cut off natural gas supplies but stress that it will still be necessary to conserve the fuel that heats homes, generates electricity and powers factories.

Looking ahead, the surprise growth in the third quarter does not mean that the recession narrative has changed, ING economist Carsten Brzeski said in a research note.

All leading indicators point to a further weakening of the economy in the fourth quarter and there doesn't seem to be any improvement in sight.

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:54 IST

