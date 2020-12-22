GIC, Hong-Kong-based ESR form JV to invest $750 mn in Indian realty

-
ALSO READ
Singapore's GIC in talks to invest over $100 million in ESR's fund
Deal talks between Embassy, logistic firms hit an impasse on valuation
Norway's sovereign wealth fund gains $44 billion in third quarter
GIC, TPG to invest about $1 billion in retail arm, says Reliance Industries
Abu Dhabi's SWF becomes first notified Fund to get 100% IT exemption
-
Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC on Tuesday announced a joint venture with the Hong Kong-headquartered ESR Cayman to form a USD 750 million joint venture which will develop and acquire industrial and logistics assets in India.
GIC will be owning 80 per cent stake in the joint venture, while ESR will own the remaining 20 per cent, an official statement said, adding the platform will focus on tier-I and tier-II cities across India where it will develop and own institutional-grade, industrial and logistics facilities.
It will be 'seeded' with a 2.2 million sq ft build-to-core asset, located in close proximity to the large consumption hubs of Mumbai and Thane, it added.
GIC's chief investment officer for real estate, Lee Kok Sun, said ESR is an integrated logistics platform and added that the Singaporean fund has been investing in India for more than a decade.
"...this investment is a testament to our confidence in the long-term potential of this market," he added.
The fund's co-head of real estate for Asia excluding China, Kishore Gotety said the strong pickup in e-commerce activity, which is reinforced by rising internet penetration, is expected to drive strong demand for industrial and logistics assets in the country.
An emphasis on infrastructure development, changing supply chains, and low vacancy levels lend further support to the investments in the sector, he said, hoping that the JV will deliver"resilient returns".
ESR India's country heads Abhijit Malkani and Jai Mirpuri said the JV is an extension of their platform's partnership with GIC and termed it as a strategic partnership which provides it an immediate scale to capitalise on the early growth stages of India's rapidly modernising industrial and logistics landscape.
"We have a strong conviction in the growth prospects of India's logistics real estate," ESR's co-founders and co-CEOs Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU