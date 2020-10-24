Global coronavirus update: Rally crosses 42 million mark, says John Hopkins

JUST IN
ANI  |  US 

The worldwide number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has surpassed 42 million, according to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University on Friday (local time).

Till now, as many as 42,024,647 people have been tested COVID-19 positive and 1,140,978 deaths have been reported so far.

The United States has witnessed the highest numbers of deaths due to COVID-19 -- more than 223,750 - followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The respiratory disease was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a 'pandemic' in March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 24 2020. 07:27 IST

