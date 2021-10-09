Global sugar market grateful for India supply, once viewed as a threat

-
ALSO READ
Sugar season 2020-21 to end with lower stocks, Rs 7,000 cr unpaid dues
Disruption in sugar supply chain likely to be minimal due to lockdown: ISMA
Facebook's most viewed post in the US in Q2 of CY2021 came from Mumbai
How India's sugar sector managed to shrug off its perpetual cyclical nature
Healthy outlook: Investors show their sweet tooth for sugar stocks
-
India may be the only country able to fill a looming global supply gap for sugar as the Brazilian crop ends, making the world's sugar market grateful for the Asian country that was once viewed as a threat to the market's stability.
"Without India filling this gap, from November to March or April, the global sugar market would have a serious problem," said Paulo Roberto de Souza, the Chief Executive of Alvean Sugar SL, the world's largest sugar trader.
India's sugar policies, which include large subsidies, have been questioned for years at the World Trade Organization by competitors including Brazil and Australia.
In an interview, Souza said sugar buying is about to increase even as the drought-hit crop in top grower Brazil winds down and costs for the commodity, as well as for ocean freight, have increased sharply.
He said that sugar consuming countries have been heavily reliant on available stocks during the year to avoid paying high shipping and sugar values, adding that those stocks are currently at critically low levels.
"Now they have no choice," he said, expecting an increase on orders in the market that will have to be met by Indian producers, but at a higher price.
Sugar prices are near their highest since early 2017 mainly due to poor production in top grower Brazil following drought and frosts.
Alvean's research department does not see much improvement in Brazil next season, expecting a cane crop of around 530 million tonnes and sugar production at around 32-32.5 million tonnes for the center-south region.
"The fields have suffered a lot and it seems we will have La Nina next year, which means less rain in the center-south," Souza said.
Alvean projects the global supply deficit to nearly double in 2021/22 (Oct-Sept) from the previous year to up to 6 million tonnes, while it sees global sugar use growing 1.2% in 2021/22 from 0.7% in the previous season as countries further reopen after the pandemic.
Souza says sugar prices will have to increase further to attract enough Indian selling to fill the market's gap.
He says Indian sugar export parity -- the equivalent to domestic prices -- is currently around 21 cents per pound, already above New York futures.[SOF/L]
(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU