JUST IN
Germany loses 1 of 5 glaciers; scalding summer melts Southern Schneeferner
Danish authorities issue warning amid gas leak in Nord Stream 2 pipeline
ECB expects slow economic activity as interest rates continue to rise
Energy, inflation crises risk pushing big economies into recession: OECD
Energy crisis: Recession clouds gather in Germany, Europe's largest economy
Global economy to grow at 2.7% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023: Moody's Analytics
World shares mixed; British pound falls to all-time low on tax cut concerns
Australian companies delegation visiting India for better trade tie-ups
Sterling collapses, pound plunged nearly 5% as investors fly into dollars
Gold hits 2-1/2-year low weighed down by sturdy dollar, Fed rate hike
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Mandatory evacuation in parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian strengthens
Business Standard

Global tourism recovers, but nowhere near pre-pandemic levels: UN agency

International tourism has continued to show signs of recovery, but is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said.

Topics
United Nations | tourism

IANS  |  Madrid 

Tourism
Representative Image

International tourism has continued to show signs of recovery, but is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said.

According to the latest World Tourism Barometer published by the Madrid-based agency on Monday, an estimated 474 million tourists travelled internationally in the first seven months of this year, equivalent to 57 per cent of the number of international tourist arrivals in the same period prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The strongest recovery was reported in Europe and the Middle East, with arrivals at 74 per cent and 76 per cent of 2019 levels respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

Though "cautiously optimistic" for the remainder of 2022, the UN agency believes the "uncertain economic environment" has "reversed prospects for a return to pre-pandemic levels in the near term."

This is mainly due to rising inflation and the spike in oil prices, which have caused higher transport and accommodation costs and put consumer purchasing power and savings under pressure, said the UN agency.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United Nations

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 09:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.