Gold dips as bond yields rise before Fed meeting expecting rate hike

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices hit 1-month high as Ukraine crisis dulls risk appetite
Gold flat as easing Ukraine tensions countered support from subdued yields
Gold regains some ground as US treasury yields, dollar edge lower
Gold spikes near eight month high as yields fall, Ukraine crisis resurfaces
Gold prices edge higher on weaker yields, set for second weekly gain
-
By Bharat Gautam
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to contain rising inflationary pressures.
Spot gold retreated 0.4% to $1,888.56 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 1.3% to $1,886.90.
The market is concerned that the Fed could be quite hawkish, pricing in a 50 basis point hike, and it could be 75 basis points in July, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on May 3 and announce its decision the next day.
Fed policymakers look set to deliver a series of aggressive rate hikes at least until the summer to deal with rapid inflation and surging labour costs, even as two reports released on Friday showed tentative signs that both may be cresting.
The Fed is still behind, and has constantly tried to keep up with these expectations, so there's a good chance they are looking at current inflation metrics, and "are going to continue to beat the hawkish drum," Innes said.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose towards recent multi-year peaks, pressuring demand for gold. [US/]
Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. Bullion is also seen as a safe store of value during times of economic and political crises.
Around 100 civilians evacuated from the ruined Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol were due to arrive in a Ukrainian-held city on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, after U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a surprise visit to Kyiv.
Spot silver fell 0.6% to $22.60 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.5% to $926.58, and palladium slid 2.2% to $2,268.48.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU