Gold price dips as US dollar, yields rise after Powell's comments

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Golds ticks up as dip in US yields loosens dollar's grip; palladium up 3%
Gold jewellery demand in India likely to dip in H2: World Gold Council
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
World stocks fall, bond yields jump following Lael Brainard comments
-
By Brijesh Patel
(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields climbed after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cemented expectation around a 75-basis-point rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting.
The Fed is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation but there remains hope it can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior inflation fights, Powell said.
Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,711.10 per ounce by 10:02 a.m. EST (1402 GMT), after hitting a more than one-week high earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,721.40.
"Powell's comments are entirely consistent with the Jackson Hole Conference, he's not pushing back against market pricing for a 75 basis point increase coming at the September meeting," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.
"There's a lot of buying support because of this technical range around $1,700. But, we're expecting this level to break in the near term."
Fed fund futures are now pricing in a 85% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike by the Fed at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a three-month low, underscoring the robustness of the labor market.
In the wake of Powell's comments, the dollar rose to hover near its recent peak, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields also gained. [US/] [USD/]
Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank raised its key interest rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points and signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation.
Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 0.3% to $18.45 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.7% to $872.37 and palladium rose 3.1% to $2,105.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU