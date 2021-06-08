Gold prices hover near $1,900/ounce on subdued US dollar, bond yields

-
ALSO READ
Gold flat as dollar and yields firm up ahead of US inflation data
Gold scales near 5-month peak on weaker dollar, inflation worries
Gold edges lower as dollar firms; focus on US economic data, Fed policy
Gold prices hit over two-week low on stronger dollar, bond yields
Gold subdued as dollar, yields tick up ahead of US inflation data
-
(Reuters) - Gold prices hovered near the key level of $1,900 an ounce on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and lower bond yields, while investors awaited U.S. data later this week to gauge inflationary pressure.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,899.94 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,902.80 per ounce.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was flat at 90.003, well below a three-week high of 90.627 hit last week. [USD/]
* The benchmark 10-year yield was pinned near more than one-week low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. [US/]
* Market participants' focus this week will be on the U.S. consumer price index report that is expected to shed more light on the Federal Reserve's near-term policy decision.
* Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures.
* Japan's economy shrank at a slower-than-initially reported pace in the first quarter, on smaller cuts to plant and equipment spending, but the pandemic still dealt a huge blow to overall demand.
* British retailers reported a big boost in sales in May, after lockdown measures ended the month before and a relaxation of restrictions on hospitality drew more shoppers into town centres, industry data showed on Tuesday.
* A gauge of global equity markets closed at a record high on Monday. [MKTS/GLOB]
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.6% to 1,037.33 tonnes on Monday from 1,043.16 tonnes on Friday. [GOL/ETF]
* Silver rose 0.1% to $27.89 per ounce, palladium gained 0.1% to $2,837.76, while platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,174.02.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial Output MM April
0900 EU GDP Revised QQ, YY Q1
1230 US International Trade April
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU