Google pours $700 mn in Poland as it pulls out from Russia

-
ALSO READ
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Google turns off Maps' live traffic data in Ukraine to protect users
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
-
As Google paused all ads sales in Russia amid the Ukraine invasion, the tech giant on Monday announced to invest nearly $700 million in the purchase and development of The Warsaw HUB, a modern office complex right in the heart of Poland's capital city.
Google had moved into The Warsaw Hub as a tenant last year, opening a new office there - a home to teams working primarily on its most advanced solutions powering Google Cloud and its many global customers.
"It is already our largest site working on cloud technologies in Europe. With this new investment, across our sites in Warsaw we will have capacity for 2500 employees, with potential for future growth," said Magdalena Kotlarczy, Country Director, Poland.
The company employs more than 1000 Googlers in the country.
"Only last year, we added over 350 people, opened our new office in Warsaw and launched a Google Cloud region - the first such investment not only in Poland, but in Central and Eastern Europe," Kotlarczy added.
Last week, Google announced it will provide $10 million to local organisations helping refugees from the war in Ukraine who arrive into Poland.
"The funding will support both immediate humanitarian efforts and assistance for refugees in the first weeks of their stay in Poland, as well as their longer-terms needs," it added.
After blocking Russian media outlets, Google last week said it paused all ad sales in the country in response to the ongoing Ukraine invasion.
"The Russian invasion of Ukraine is both a tragedy and a humanitarian disaster in the making," Kent Walker, President, Global Affairs at Google, wrote in a blogpost.
Earlier, Google had indefinitely paused the monetisation of Russian state-funded media such as RT and Sputnik across its platforms.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU