Greek PM Mitsotakis reshuffles cabinet, key portfolios unchanged

-
ALSO READ
Greece finalises plan to build wall on border with Turkey to block migrants
Greece suffers huge economic output loss but sticks to 2020 forecast
World leaders congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for their historic win
NATO: Turkey, Greece agree to technical talks about tensions at sea
With 284 new cases, Greece's daily coronavirus cases hit record high
-
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reshuffled his cabinet, new government spokesperson Christos Tarantilis announced in a televised statement.
Key portfolios in the economic team, the Foreign Ministry, and other ministries remained unchanged, Xinhua news agency quoted Tarantilis as saying on Monday.
Presenting the new line-up, Tarantilis said the reshuffle was due to "new challenges and needs" as Greece is trying to address the ongoing pandemic and pave the way for economic recovery.
Makis Voridis is the new Minister of the Interior, whereas Spilios Livanos is now at the helm of the Ministry of Rural Development and Food.
Stelios Petsas, the outgoing government spokesperson, has been appointed as Alternate Minister of the Interior.
Kostis Hatzidakis takes over as new Minister of Labor and Social Affairs while Kostas Skrekas becomes new Minister Environment and Energy.
The new cabinet will be sworn in on Tuesday.
The current government's term will end in July 2023.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU