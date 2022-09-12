Hacked verified Twitter accounts hit Elon Musk with links to crypto spams

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk hits back at Tesla customer over criticism of FSD software
'Would be silly': Musk refutes claims of building private airport in Austin
NHTSA to do an engineering analysis on Tesla's autopilot that killed many
Take that, Elon Musk: Ford CEO dares Tesla boss over EV pickup trucks
Elon Musk meets his 'Twitter friend' from India at Gigafactory Texas
-
Elon Musk on Monday was spammed by hacked verified accounts along with non-verified accounts sharing links to crypto scams, as he shared an update about Tesla's latest version of full self-driving (FSD) Beta.
Several of these accounts were bots but some were also hacked verified Twitter accounts.
A Twitter user shared screenshots about Musk being bombarded with fake accounts on his latest tweet.
"FSD Beta 10.69.2 rolling out now. Please note that top priority is safety, so expect it to be overly cautious, especially around pedestrians," Musk posted.
Within no time, spammed crypto accounts hit Musk, who tweeted "Sigh".
Musk recently went after the Parag Agrawal-led platform after a top cybersecurity expert claimed that as high as eight in 10 Twitter accounts are fake.
Dan Woods, Global Head of Intelligence at cybersecurity company F5, told The Australian that more than 80 per cent of Twitter accounts are probably bots -- a massive claim as Twitter says only 5 per cent of its users are bots/spams.
Musk last week claimed 90 per cent of the comments on his tweets are actually bots or spam replies.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEOAhas terminated the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal, and the matter is now in a US court, over the presence of bots on the platform, and seeks answers from Agrawal via an open debate.
The Musk-Twitter trial is slated to begin from October 17.
According to Woods, a former CIA and FBI cybersecurity specialist, both Musk and Twitter have underestimated the bot problem on the micro-blogging platform.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU