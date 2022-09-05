Squid Game's Lee Yoo-Mi makes history by winning Creative Arts Emmys award

'Squid Game' star Lee Yoo-Mi has become the first Korean actress to bag Creative Arts Emmys trophy for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in the project.

"Thank you so much for this huge honour. I want to give my thanks to the TV academy, especially a big thanks to my team as well," Lee said, via a translator, when accepting the award, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The actress then added in English: "I'm so very happy, thank you!"

Hwang Dong-hyuk created the series for Netflix; the first season starred Lee Jung-jae (who plays Gi-hun), Park Hae-soo (Sang-woo) and Jung Ho-yeon (Sae-byeok).And in the win column, the show received SAG Awards honours for male actor (Lee) and female actor (Jung).

Lee also won the Independent Spirit Award for male performance in a new scripted series, and drama actor at the Critics Choice Awards. (Additionally, O Yeong-su won this year's untelevised Golden Globes for supporting actor in a drama.

Meanwhile, the makers are all set to come up with the second season of 'Squid Game', a violent satire in which society's marginalized compete for cash in fatal versions of children's games.

