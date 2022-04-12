Highest fuel prices in Europe recorded in Netherlands, Denmark, Germany

-
Prices for gasoline and diesel in the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are higher than in any other European country, Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) has said.
In early March, prices for standard E10 fuel and diesel at petrol stations in Germany climbed above the 2-euro ($2.18) per litre mark. The country's Federal Cartel Office (BKartA) on Monday said it would closely monitor prices in response to this development.
Fuel prices were even higher in the Netherlands and Denmark, at 2.11 euros and 2.09 euros respectively. However, Germany had the highest prices for diesel of any European country as of April 4, according to Destatis.
The German government adopted several measures to cushion the effects of rising energy prices, including an increase in the basic tax-free allowance, and higher mileage allowances for long-distance commuters, Xinhua news agency reported.
In addition, the energy tax on diesel and gasoline in Germany is to be temporarily reduced by 14 euro cents and 30 euro cents per litre, respectively. To make local public transport more affordable, a special 90-day ticket will be made available for only nine euros per month.
Fuel costs are the lowest in Poland where the price for E5 is only 1.42 euros.
These figures were based on data from the European Commission, and the Market Transparency Unit for Fuels (MTU Fuels) at the Federal Cartel Office. (1 euro $1.09)
