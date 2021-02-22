HSBC to announce exit from US retail banking, reshuffles top jobs

-
ALSO READ
3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March: DFS Secretary
To avoid zombie lending, banks need fully empowered boards: Eco Survey
Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3
RBI says it will charge banks if they do not improve customer grievance
Indian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18, shows RBI data
-
HSBC is set to withdraw from U.S. retail banking, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, as Europe's biggest bank seeks to dispose of a business that has long underperformed.
The exit from the U.S. consumer business will form part of the lender's strategy update due on Tuesday, as Chief Executive Noel Quinn seeks to cut costs, boost fee income and continue the lender's shift towards Asia.
The sale or closure of its around 150 remaining branches in the United States, after it shuttered 80 last year, would mark the end of HSBC's struggle to turn around a business which has struggled to make inroads against incumbent domestic rivals.
Ahead of the strategy update Quinn on Monday reshuffled several of his senior lieutenants.
HSBC appointed Nuno Matos as chief executive of its wealth and personal banking business, while chief compliance officer Colin Bell became head of HSBC's European business.
Michael Roberts was appointed CEO for the United States and Americas, while Stephen Moss will move to Dubai as head of the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey business, the bank said.
In moving Moss to Dubai HSBC said it is expanding its strategic ambitions in the Middle East, suggesting the region will be a big part of the new strategy alongside an existing plan to 'pivot' more to Asia.
The bank also said it is expanding the remit of Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson, who will now also run the bank's transformation programme and its mergers and acquisitions plans.
HSBC on Tuesday is set to report an expected plunge in annual profits reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU