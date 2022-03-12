Humanitarian situation in Ukraine deteriorating at alarming pace: UN agency

-
ALSO READ
UN allocates $12 mn emergency funds for typhoon response in Philippines
UN relief chief emphasises immediate humanitarian priorities for Ukraine
Guterres appoints Amin Awad of Sudan UN crisis coordinator for Ukraine
LIVE: Kerala logs nearly 50,000 new Covid cases; 48,905 in Karnataka
15 EU nations to resettle Afghan refugees to prevent irregular immigration
-
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday informed that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is deteriorating at an alarming pace.
An estimated 1.9 million have been internally displaced and more than 2.3 million people have crossed international borders out of Ukraine, according to the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR.
Between February 24 and March 9 at the end of the day, 1,506 civilian casualties were recorded and this includes 549 people killed, 41 of them children, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The real figure could rise considerably as reported casualties are confirmed.
"Three things are critical in the short term, as Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has stressed: civilians, whether they stay or leave, must be respected and protected; safe passage is needed for humanitarian supplies; and we need a system of constant communication with parties to the conflict," the OCHA said in a daily briefing.
In terms of response, humanitarian organizations are deploying additional staff across the country and are working to move supplies to warehouses in different hubs including in to serve people in need.
So far more than 500,000 people are being reached by the UN and partners with some form of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, including life-saving food, shelter, blankets, and medical supplies.
"If humanitarian access is secured, the UN and partners are set to reach much higher numbers given the scope and scale of the humanitarian operation being deployed," OCHA said.
The UN Refugee Agency reports that by March 9, it had delivered 85 metric tons of humanitarian assistance to reception and transit centres in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, which is hosting people who have fled hostilities further east.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU