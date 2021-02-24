Hyundai Motor to recall Kona EV and other electric vehicles in South Korea

-
-
SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co will recall 26,699 electric vehicles including Kona EVs in South Korea due to potential fire risks, South Korea's transport ministry said on Wednesday.
The recall will replace the vehicles' battery systems and applies to 25,083 Kona EVs, starting March 29, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
