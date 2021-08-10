India advises its citizens in Afghanistan to return amid rising violence

India on Tuesday strongly advised all its citizens residing in to make immediate travel arrangements to return home before commercial air services are discontinued from the country in view of massive spike in violence.

In a fresh advisory, the Indian embassy in Kabul also advised the Indian companies operating in to immediately withdraw their Indian employees out of project sites before air travel services from the country is discontinued.

The embassy asked Indian nationals working for Afghan or foreign companies in to immediately request their employers to facilitate their travel from project sites to India in view of the ground situation.

It said the security advisory issued on June 29 and July 24 remained valid.

"Further, as violence in many parts of Afghanistan has escalated, commercial air travel services to many provinces and cities are getting discontinued," the embassy said.

"All Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan are strongly advised to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights from various parts of Afghanistan and make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before commercial air services are discontinued to their place of stay/visit in Afghanistan," it added.

According to government data, around 1,500 Indians are currently staying in Afghanistan.

"Indian companies operating in Afghanistan are strongly advised to immediately withdraw their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan before air travel services get discontinued," the embassy said.

"Indian nationals working for Afghan or foreign companies in Afghanistan should immediately request their employer to facilitate their travel from project sites to India," it said.

The embassy said the advisory is applicable for Indian journalists who are in Afghanistan to cover the latest development.

"It is very essential that all Indian media persons arriving/staying in Afghanistan to establish contact with Public Affairs and Security Wing of the Embassy for a personalized briefing, including specific advice for the location they are traveling to," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)