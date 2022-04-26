India, Maldives plan interconnection for transferring renewable power

-
India and Maldives plan to set up a transmission interconnection for transfer of renewable power between the two countries.
The proposal was discussed during the meeting between Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh and Maldives' Environment, Climate Change and Technology Minister Aminath Shauna in the national capital on Tuesday.
Singh appreciated the resolve of Maldives government to achieve net zero emission target by 2030, according to a power ministry statement.
During the meeting, both leaders proposed two Memoranda of Understanding -- on energy cooperation and on transmission interconnection under One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG).
To facilitate Maldives' energy transition programme, a transmission interconnection for renewable power transfer has been proposed, the statement said.
A draft agreement is being prepared for the MoU on transmission interconnection under which a technical team from India would visit Maldives to assess the technical feasibility of the project.
Subsequently, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared jointly with Indian and Maldives agencies, including undersea cable route survey and network augmentation in Male, as per the statement.
