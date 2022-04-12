India, US to bolster cooperation in fields of education, skill development

-
Lauding the vibrant linkages between the two countries, India and the US on Monday (local time) reiterated their support for further strengthening cooperation in the fields of education and skill development through joint collaborations.
In a joint statement issued on the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held on April 11 in Washington, the two sides also expressed their support to promoting student and scholar mobility to build people-to-people linkages between the two countries.
In line with this, the ministers announced the intent to establish a new India-US Education and Skills Development Working Group and also appreciated the contribution of the Fulbright-Nehru program in furthering the exchange of outstanding academics and professionals between both countries and the special role that the four million strong Indian-American diaspora play in deepening India-US relations.
Welcoming the resumption of regular air travel between the two countries and expressing hope that this would encourage tourism and business travel, the two sides acknowledged that the movement of skilled professionals, students, entrepreneurs, investors, and business travellers between the countries will play an important role in catalyzing innovation and economic opportunity.
India also welcomed the waiver, through December 31, 2022, of in-person visa interviews for applicants that were previously issued any type of visa and are now applying for certain nonimmigrant visa classifications, which include those for persons in the speciality occupation, academic and vocational students, and intracompany transferees.
Underlining the importance of continued engagement on visa issues, the ministers welcomed the December 2021 meeting of the bilateral Consular Dialogue and resolved to continue efforts to facilitate the reciprocal movement of professionals, business persons, skilled workers, experts, and scientific personnel.
They also acknowledged the importance of continued discussions on a "Social Security Totalization Agreement" and welcomed the opportunity to further engage in pursuing such an agreement.
Both sides also looked forward to commencing a dialogue on contemporary issues related to women in the context of people-to-people linkages.
Recognizing the importance of protecting cultural heritage, the ministers committed to work toward negotiating a Memorandum of Understanding that will deepen cooperation in this area and assist authorities in combatting trade in cultural artefacts and facilitating their repatriation.
The US thanked India for its support for the "Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)" missions in India and the ministers reiterated their commitment to future DPAA missions.
Notably, during the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries forged new and deeper cooperation across the breadth of the US-India partnership, including defence, science and technology, trade, climate, public health, and people-to-people ties.
