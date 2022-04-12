Oil opens higher as OPEC warns of tight supply and Russian sanctions loom

-
ALSO READ
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Oil prices drop more than 1% as US crude stockpiles rise sharply
Brent crude breaches $111 mark, highest in 8 yrs, amid Ukraine war
India to release 5 mn barrels of crude from reserves in bid to cool prices
Cong flays Centre over 'unabated' fuel price hikes, dubs it 'extortion'
-
(Reuters) - Oil futures rose early on Tuesday, reversing sharp losses from the prior day, as the market weighed the potential for more sanctions on Russia's energy sector and OPEC warned it would be impossible to increase output enough to offset lost supply.
Brent crude futures were up 85 cents, 0.9%, to $99.33 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts were up $1.04, or 1.1%, to $95.33 a barrel at 0019 GMT.
Both contracts had settled down around 4% on Monday amid concerns that coronavirus lockdowns in China would dampen demand for fuel and ahead of a massive oil reserve release by International Energy Agency (IEA) members.
The European Union is drafting proposals for an EU oil embargo on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, some foreign ministers said on Monday. However, there is currently no agreement among members on crude from Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
"The oil market is still vulnerable to a major shock if Russian energy is sanctioned, and that risk remains on the table," wrote Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA.
"Oil prices will play tug-of-war here as crude inventories remain low, but energy traders will struggle to shake-off these steady announcements of new COVID restrictions in China," he added.
Tuesday's rise in oil markets also followed a warning from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that some 7 million barrels per day of Russian oil and other liquids exports could be lost due to sanctions or voluntary actions, and that it would be impossible to replace those volumes.
IEA member nations are planning to release some 240 million barrels over the next six months in a bid to calm volatile oil markets, of which 180 million will be released from U.S. stockpiles at a rate of 1 million bpd starting in May.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU