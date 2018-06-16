International fund managers turn to financials, tech as trade worries rise

The rising tensions over global are prompting some top-performing fund managers to look for the companies that can emerge as winners.

Fund managers from firms including AllianceBernstein, and Janus Henderson are adding to positions in companies ranging from Italy's largest bank to China's largest company, all in hopes of avoiding the fallout from a global

Chief among the corporate attributes fund managers are now looking for are either a strong domestic business that would not be significantly affected by import tariffs, or a dominant market position, or intellectual property that would prompt customers to continue to buy its goods regardless of additional taxes.

"The impact of a is becoming a bigger factor in our decision-making," said George Maris, a of the $2.2 billion Janus Henderson Global Select fund.

Maris, who said that he has been "tactically" trading more than usual because of the threat of tariffs, has increased his position in companies such as Chinese giant that are dominating their domestic

"Secular growth stories overwhelm the threat of increased trade frictions every time," he said.

US said he was pushing ahead with hefty tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports on Friday, and the smouldering between the world's two largest economies showed signs of igniting.

China plans to hit back with additional tariffs of 25 percent on about $50 billion worth of United States products, the country's said Friday.

Trump laid out a list of more than 800 strategically important imports from China that would be subject to a 25 percent starting on July 6 including cars, the latest hardline stance on trade by a U.S. who has already been wrangling with allies.

Trump blasted Canadian as "very dishonest and weak" after the G7 summit in Canada last weekend and raised the prospect of tariffs on auto imports, a move that would impact the Canadian

The European Union, meanwhile, has challenged aluminium and steel tariffs imposed by the at the and has drawn up a list of goods it would hit with retaliatory measures.

The threat of tariffs, along with rising U.S. interest rates, helped sink global stock in February. Since then, major stock indices have recovered most of their gains, with the U.S. benchmark index up 4.91 percent for the year to date and the index of companies in the European Union up 2.51 percent over the same time.

Conor Muldoon, a of the $8.7 billion Causeway Value fund, said that trade and other macroeconomic concerns are "presenting short-term opportunities." The fund has been increasing its position in Italian bank , for instance, after its shares sold off in March following elections that renewed concerns about whether the country could exit the eurozone.

Muldoon's fund is also increasing its position in companies such as GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Japanese firm Co Ltd <4502.T> that have strong drug pipelines, he said. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline are up 19.5 percent for the year to date, while shares of Takeda are down 32 percent over the same time after it increased its $62 billion bid for London-listed Shire Plc.

Sammy Suzuki, a co- of the $77 million Strategic Core fund, said that the threat of technological disruption in some was just as pressing a concern for some global companies as the impact of higher tariffs. As a result, his fund is focusing more on what he calls the "enablers", which are back-end tech firms that do not trade at as high valuations as companies like and

Spanish tech firm , for instance, provides the technology backing the reservation systems used by airlines including British Airways, Southwest, and Lufthansa Group. Shares of the company are up 20 percent for the year to date.

"Even if you wanted to, it's difficult to rip them out of these companies," he said.

Suzuki has also been increasing his position in European luxury goods makers such as Italian apparel company Moncler SpA and British alcoholic beverage company Diageo Plc , both of which make products that should not be significantly affected by rising global trade costs, he said.

"You can find tariff-resistant businesses that are in niches, but it takes work to find them," he said.