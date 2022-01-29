Iran nuclear talks paused, 'political decisions' needed, says EU

-
Talks on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), were paused temporarily, the European Union (EU) has said.
The European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement that the 8th round of negotiations in Vienna will "take a break," giving participants time to go back to their capitals for consultations with their respective governments, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The talks will reconvene next week," it said.
"Participants will continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides."
Enrique Mora, EEAS Deputy Secretary-General, tweeted that participants will go back to their capitals "for consultations and instructions" to come back next week.
"Political decisions are needed now," Mora said.
Iran and the five other remaining signatories to the JCPOA, namely China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany, have held rounds of talks in Vienna in a bid to revive the deal, which Washington quitted in 2018 under former President Donald Trump.
