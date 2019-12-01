Islamic State group claims responsibility for London knife attack

-
ALSO READ
Deaths from terrorism fall 15.2% but more countries affected by violence
India seventh-most affected by terror, but attacks becoming less bloody
2015 Paris attacks: 20 suspects face trial over massacre of 130 people
Pak's willingness to cooperate on terrorism a must for talks: Jaishankar
Data privacy: S Jaishankar calls for united action against cyber terrorism
-
The Islamic State group on Saturday claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in central London the previous day that killed two people.
"The person who carried out the London attack... was a fighter from the Islamic State, and did so in response to calls to target citizens of coalition countries," IS said, referring to a multi-country alliance against the group.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU