Singapore tourist arrivals reach new highs in Q3, 22% visitors from China
Islamic State group claims responsibility for London knife attack

The person who carried out the London attack... was a fighter from the Islamic State, and did so in response to calls to target citizens of coalition countries, IS said

AFP | PTI  |  Beirut 

The Islamic State group on Saturday claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in central London the previous day that killed two people.

"The person who carried out the London attack... was a fighter from the Islamic State, and did so in response to calls to target citizens of coalition countries," IS said, referring to a multi-country alliance against the group.
First Published: Sun, December 01 2019. 00:35 IST

