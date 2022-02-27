Israel has offered to mediate peace to end Ukraine fighting, says Kremlin

The says Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has offered to help broker an end to fighting in Ukraine.

The said Bennett told Russian President in a call on Sunday that is ready to play mediator. It didn't say whether the Russian leader accepted the offer.

The said Putin told Bennet that Russia has sent a delegation to Gomel in southern Belarus to conduct peace talks with Ukrainian officials, who have refused to come. Ukrainian officials described the Russian move as a manipulation, noting that Ukraine hasn't agreed to hold talks in Belarus.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the country's readiness for peace talks but said that they can't be held in Moscow's ally Belarus, which has allowed Russia to use its territory as a staging ground for the invasion that began Thursday.

