Israel ministry of Health detects 1st polio case since 1989 in a 4 yr old

-
ALSO READ
'India needs to remain vigilant as neighbouring countries not polio-free'
WHO extends travel restrictions to Pakistan as polio endemic country
Palestine condemns Israel's plan to build new settlement units in Jerusalem
India, Israel share similar challenges from radicalism, terrorism: EAM
Palestine condemns Israel for approving settlement units in West Bank
-
The Israeli Ministry of Health has said it has detected polio infection in a 4-year-old child in Jerusalem.
This is the first case of polio detected in Israel since 1989, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Israeli media.
The child was not vaccinated as part of the routine vaccinations that children receive in Israel, the ministry said in a statement.
The source of the disease in this case is a strain of polio virus that has changed and can cause disease in those who are not vaccinated, the statement said.
Following the infection, the ministry called for adherence to routine vaccinations at the recommended times and the completion of vaccinations for those who have not yet done so.
The ministry's regional health administration in Jerusalem has begun an epidemiological investigation and will contact people who were close to the child for specific guidance.
Further recommendations will be decided upon the findings, the ministry noted.
The virus has been recently found in sewage samples in Jerusalem, but so far there has been no clinical cases, it added.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU