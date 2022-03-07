South Korea to implement export ban against Belarus amid Ukraine crisis

-
ALSO READ
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Crude oil price soars to $113 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
Amid Ukraine conflict, Russia bans exit of foreign investments from nation
Ukraine conflict could last 'years', says UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
-
South Korea will ban exports of strategic items to Belarus starting this week as the former Soviet republic has been supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the finance ministry has said.
The move came after South Korea decided to ban exports to 49 Russian organisations and firms last week, including Russia's defence ministry, Yonhap news agency reported.
Under the measure, a license is required to export or transfer major items to these entities, with limited exceptions.
"As we have concluded that the Republic of Belarus has been effectively supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we have decided to implement the export ban on Belarus as well," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement.
The government announced restrictions against two Belarusian entities, including its defense ministry.
"We will promptly notify the US of the decision and expand our support for South Korean firms and our nationals residing overseas that can potentially be affected by the measure," the statement said.
South Korea's exports to Belarus came to $70 million in 2021, taking up only 0.01 per cent of its total outbound shipments. Imports were estimated at $80 million, also taking up 0.01 per cent.
The ministry also plans to provide legal consulting services to South Korean businesses that can face disputes with Russian counterparts, following the global move to remove Moscow from the SWIFT global payment network.
SWIFT is a high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions worldwide.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU