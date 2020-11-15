Israel strikes Hamas positions in response to rocket attack from Gaza

-
The Israeli army said on Sunday that it struck Hamas positions in Gaza on Sunday in response to a rocket attack from the besieged enclave the previous night.
"Two rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel earlier tonight," Xinhua news agency quoted the the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as saying in a tweet on Sunday.
"In response, our forces just struck Hamas underground infrastructure and military posts in Gaza," it added.
Sirens were heard on Saturday night in coastal town Ashdod, the largest port in Israel located about 64 km north of the Gaza Strip, and central Kibbutz Palmachim, local media reported.
The IDF said that it "is conducting an ongoing situational assessment and remains prepared to operate against any terror activity".
There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties, and Israeli authorities said details are currently being investigated.
The strike from Gaza came days after the one-year anniversary of the killing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza on November 12, 2019.
