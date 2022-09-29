Israeli minister orders expulsion of Palestinian attacker's family members

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has ordered the expulsion of families of a Palestinian man who carried out an attack five years ago in East Jerusalem.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Shaked said that she sent a notice to seven family members of Fadi al-Qanbar who killed four Israeli soldiers when he rammed his truck into a group of troopers in East Jerusalem's Abu Tor neighbourhood in 2017, asking them to "leave the country within a week or (they will) be forcefully evicted", reports Xinhua news agency.

The Minister also asked Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev to prepare policing forces to expel the seven if they won't leave by October 6.

" should fight terrorism with all the available means and it's time to use also this tool for deterrence," Shaked said.

The recent move came after a ruling by a Jerusalem court on September 21 that can revoke the residency permits of al-Qanbar's 17 family members.

The Palestinian family lives in Jabel Mukaber, a neighbourhood of East Jerusalem.

In past years, several Israeli interior ministers made attempts to expel family members of Palestinian attackers but were usually blocked by the Supreme Court.

The al-Qanbar family told the Israeli daily Ha'aretz newspaper that they intend to appeal the ruling.

--IANS

ksk/

