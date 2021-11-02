People of India deeply value friendship with Israel: PM Modi to PM Bennett

-
ALSO READ
COP26 Glasgow 2021: What can India hope to achieve?
Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's PM, ending Netanyahu's 12-year rule
Joe Biden congratulates Israel's new PM Naftali Bennett over phone call
Naftali Bennett takes oath as Israel's new Prime Minister, ousts Netanyahu
President Joe Biden congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Bennett
-
The people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he recalled his meeting with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and reaffirmed to work together to enhance the strong bilateral ties.
Prime Minister Modi, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, interacted with Bennett on Monday in a visibly cordial brief meeting.
In a video tweeted by Prime Minister Modi, the two leaders were seen exchanging pleasantries during their animated discussion.
"Indeed! We shall continue working together for stronger bilateral ties and for a better planet," Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday.
"The people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel," he said.
Prime Minister Bennett, in a tweet, said, "it was truly great to finally meet you, @NarendraModi."
The meeting between Modi and Bennett comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Israel last month, extended an invitation to the Israeli premier on behalf of Modi to visit India.
According to Israeli media reports, Bennett, who became prime minister in June this year, is likely to visit India next year.
India and Israel elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017.
Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.
Prime Minister Modi also met Suriname President and "friend" Chan Santokhi on the sidelines of the climate summit.
"Delighted to get the opportunity to meet my friend, President Chan Santokhi of Suriname, a nation with which India has deep-rooted cultural linkages," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU