Israeli PM Yair Lapid rejects calls to change army rules of engagement

-
ALSO READ
Israeli FM Yair Lapid, Antony Blinken discuss Biden's upcoming visit
Israel won't be bound by Iran nuclear deal, PM Lapid tells Macron
Yair Lapid officially becomes PM of Israel; says, 'we'll do the best'
PM Modi congratulates Yair Lapid for becoming 14th Prime Minister of Israel
Israeli PM Lapid blasts 'bad' proposal to restore US-Iran nuclear deal
-
Israel's prime minister on Wednesday said no one would dictate our open-fire policies", appearing to reject US calls for Israel to review its rules of engagement following the shooting death of a prominent journalist.
The State Department has said it will press Israel to review its policies after the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May.
The US and Israel have separately concluded she was likely shot by an Israeli soldier by mistake during a gun-battle with Palestinians, despite video footage showing there were no militants or clashes in her immediate vicinity at the time.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid, speaking at a naval base, expressed sorrow over her death but appeared to rule out any prosecutions or any changes to Israeli policies.
I will not allow an IDF soldier that was protecting himself from terrorist fire to be prosecuted just to receive applause from abroad, he said, referring to the Israeli military.
"No one will dictate our open-fire policies to us when we are fighting for our lives. Our soldiers have the full backing of the government of Israel and the people of Israel, he said.
Lapid is serving as caretaker prime minister ahead of elections in November and faces an uphill battle against nationalist rivals to keep from losing his post.
State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel, speaking to reporters in Washington on Tuesday, said the US would press Israel on the matter and insist on accountability.
We're going to continue to press our Israeli partners to closely review its policies and practices on rules of engagement and consider additional steps to mitigate the risks of civilian harm, protect journalists, and prevent similar tragedies in the future," he said.
Israel has carried out nightly raids across the occupied West Bank following a string of deadly attacks by Palestinians last spring that killed 19 people.
At least 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, making it the deadliest year in the occupied West Bank since 2016. Most appear to have taken part in clashes that erupted during the raids, but a number of civilians, including Abu Akleh, have also been killed in the violence.
Israel says its soldiers are battling armed groups that target civilians and must make split-second decisions on the battlefield. The military's rules of engagement allow soldiers in the field to open fire when they perceive that their lives are in danger.
Israeli rights groups say soldiers interpret those rules broadly, often use excessive force and are rarely held accountable when they shoot civilians. The Palestinians say the raids are aimed at maintaining Israel's 55-year military rule over territories they want for a future state.
Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian-American reporter, was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. Several independent investigations, including one in May by The Associated Press, concluded she was likely killed by Israeli troops.
Israel still maintains that she could have been struck by Israeli or Palestinian gunfire, but has not provided any evidence showing that Palestinian militants fired in her direction or that any militants were near her when she was shot.
Abu Akleh was with a group of journalists walking down a road after sunrise who were all wearing helmets and protective vests that clearly identified them as media.
Israel said its own investigation found there was a high probability she was shot by one of its soldiers in a vehicle with a telescopic lens who misidentified her. The army said the soldier's vision was limited at the time, raising questions about its open-fire rules.
It said no criminal investigation would be launched, meaning that neither the soldier nor commanders will face any punishment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU