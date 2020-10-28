Italian regulator investigates Google over abuse in digital ad market

-
ALSO READ
California wildfires claim at least 5 lives, threaten thousands of homes
Google Assistant to help you stretch, walk, drink water during WFH
Google announces new measures for safe, inclusive workplace for employees
Remote working: What the 'tech exodus' means for the Silicon Valley
US vs Google antitrust case: 10 top takeaways from 64 page complaint
-
Italian regulators opened an investigation Wednesday into Google over alleged abuse of its dominant role in the country's online ad market, adding to the global scrutiny that the Silicon Valley company is facing.
The Italian Competition Authority said it suspects the US. tech giant of using the vast amounts of data it collects through its various services to prevent rivals in the digital advertising market from competing effectively.
The watchdog said it carried out a joint inspection of Google's offices with Italian tax police on Tuesday.
Google didn't respond to a request for comment.
Italian authorities are focusing on the availability and use of data for display ads the space that publishers and website owners make available to sell advertising content. Google allegedly used tracking elements that allowed its ad broker services to achieve a targeting capability that some equally efficient competitors are unable to replicate, the authority said.
Reduced competition in the digital ad market could be bad for consumers, the authority said. It could starve news sites and publishers of resources, resulting in lower quality online content. It could also discourage innovation in new, less-intrusive advertising technologies.
Italy's online advertising market was worth more than 3.3 billion euros ($4.9 billion) last year, with display ad revenue accounting for 1.2 billion euros of the total, the authority said.
The investigation comes a week after the U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, including allegations that the company's exclusionary conduct stifles competition in search advertising, thus harming advertisers. Last year, European Union regulators fined Google 1.49 billion euros for freezing out rivals in the online ad market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU