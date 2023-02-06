JUST IN
Business Standard

Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly

S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly with a focus on boosting ties in areas of trade, mobility, education and security

Topics
S Jaishankar | Canada

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar
Photo: Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly with a focus on boosting ties in areas of trade, mobility, education and security.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the global situation, especially in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

Joly began her two-day visit to India this morning.

In an address at a think-tank ahead of her talks with Jaishankar, Jolly said India's growing strategic, economic and demographic importance makes it a critical partner for Canada in the Indo-Pacific.

In return, Canada can be a reliable supplier of critical minerals, a strong partner in the green transition and a major investor, she said.

After his meeting with Joly, Jaishankar described the talks as "good discussions".

"Good discussions today with FM @melaniejoly of Canada. Deliberated on deepening our bilateral partnership, focusing on trade, investment,mobility, education and security. Recognized the centrality of people to people ties to the expansion of our cooperation," he tweeted.

The external affairs minister also appreciated Canada's support to India's G20 Presidency.

"Exchanged views on the global situation, in particular the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine conflict. Welcomed Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy. Appreciated Canadian support for our G20 Presidency that will address challenges of economic growth and development," he said in another tweet.

It is understood that issues relating to visas were also discussed in the talks.

In November, Canada came out with a comprehensive strategy for the Indo-Pacific that aimed to promote peace, resilience and security.

Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy also listed India as a key player in the region and said Ottawa will focus on expanding economic engagement with New Delhi, including through deeper trade and investment, as well as cooperating on building resilient supply chains.

"India's strategic importance and leadership -- both across the region and globally -- will only increase as India, the world's biggest democracy, becomes the most populous country in the world and continues to grow its economy," the Canadian policy mentioned.

Joly also met officials of a number of Canadian business firms operating in India.

"Meeting with Canadian businesses in Delhi. India's economic and population growth are driving demand for education, health services, food, critical minerals and green infrastructure. These are all sectors of Canadian strength and we must grasp these opportunities," she tweeted.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 23:02 IST

