Japan attaches importance to its strategic relations with India: FM Motegi

Underscoring that Japan attaches importance to its strategic relations with India, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday said he intends to continue working with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to further elevate the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
Motegi made these remarks during the 13th Japan India Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue. The meeting between Jaishankar and Motegi went on for over an hour, during which they discussed a wide range of issues including politics and security as well as the economy and economic cooperation, according to a statement by the Japanese foreign ministry.
Referring to the signing of exchanges of notes in late August for Japan's COVID-19 measures for India, namely a 50 billion yen emergency assistance loan and a 1 billion yen grant aid for the provision of medical equipment, Motegi expressed his hope that this assistance will contribute to developing the health and medical systems of India, including the COVID-19 response.
In response, Minister Jaishankar expressed his appreciation.
The ministers reaffirmed the importance of implementing Japan-India cooperation in other countries such as ASEAN and Southwest Asian countries and making steady progress on the high-speed rail project.
The ministers exchanged a range of views regarding cooperation for realising a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" and affirmed their intention to continue boosting the bilateral cooperation, including the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative promoted by India.
"The Ministers exchanged opinions regarding the issue of North Korea. Minister Motegi asked for understanding and cooperation towards the early resolution of the abductions issue and Minister Jaishankar expressed his support," the statement read.
Minister Motegi congratulated India on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The Ministers affirmed that the two countries will cooperate toward realising UNSC reforms as early as possible.
