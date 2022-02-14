Japan embassy staff to leave Ukraine as tensions rise between Moscow, Kiev

-
ALSO READ
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Russia's Ukraine invasion could begin next week, says US
No progress seen after Russia-US lock horns over Ukraine tensions
Top diplomats for US, Russia meet in Geneva on soaring Ukraine tensions
-
Japan is evacuating almost all of its embassy staff from Ukraine and is calling on Japanese nationals in the country to leave immediately, local media reported.
The Japanese Embassy in Kiev on Sunday said that most of its staff will leave Ukraine as tensions have been rapidly mounting over a possible Russian invasion following Moscow's military buildup near the border, Kyodo News reported.
On Friday, Japanese nationals in Ukraine were advised to leave the country immediately and informed in an email sent by the embassy that its function will be further limited from Monday since "only a few" personnel will remain in the country, said the Japanese news agency.
Meanwhile, several countries have begun withdrawing troops from Ukraine and urging citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.
Washington has moved some US forces out of Ukraine and ordered the evacuation of most of its embassy staff on Saturday as fears mount that a Russian invasion of the country could potentially take place in the next few days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU