Japan's new Covid-19 infections surpass 45,000 mark, cases double in a week

-
ALSO READ
Powerful earthquake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
How Japan achieved one of the world's lowest Covid-19 death rates
Japan widens Covid-19 restrictions as Omicron cases surge in cities
Shanghai says lockdown to ease as Coronavirus spread slows down
China reports 181 new local cases of Covid; one death in Shanghai
-
Newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in Japan nearly doubled compared to a week earlier to more than 45,000 on Wednesday, surpassing the 40,000 mark for the first time since May 18 amid a resurgence of infections in the nation.
Higher confirmed numbers were reported in all 47 prefectures, with infections more than doubling in Tokyo, Osaka and Kanagawa prefectures compared to the previous week, Xinhua news agency reported.
The resurgence was likely caused by a new Omicron sub-variant, fueling fears over the onset of the seventh wave of infections.
Tokyo reported 8,341 new cases on Wednesday, compared with 3,803 on the same day last week, according to the metropolitan government. The capital city confirmed 5,302 new cases on Tuesday.
In Tokyo, the seven-day rolling average of new cases amounted to 4,426.6 per day, up 86.8 per cent compared to the previous week.
Osaka and Kanagawa confirmed 4,621 and 3,038 new daily cases on Wednesday, respectively, bringing the nationwide tally of new daily Covid-19 infections to 45,821.
Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan reported 2,366 new cases, prompting the prefectural government to issue an alert and urge residents to take anti-virus measures.
Although Covid-19 infections declined across the nation since mid-May, they began to increase sharply in stages starting in late June, with newly confirmed cases exceeding 30,000 on Tuesday, as the BA.5 sub-variant began to spread and comprised an increasing share of the daily confirmed cases.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU