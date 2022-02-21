Joe Biden holds National Security Council meeting on Ukraine crisis

US President held a meeting of the over the situation around on Sunday, the said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin along with the other members of NSC were present during the meeting.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. convened a meeting of the to discuss the latest developments regarding Russia's military buildup on the borders of Ukraine," the said in a tweet.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a Saturday statement, "President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that could launch an attack against at any time."

Western countries and Kyiv have been accusing of preparing for an alleged "invasion" of Ukraine. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

has pointed out that rising fears of an "invasion" in Ukraine appear to be used as a pretext for advancing NATO's military presence further eastward in Europe.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the ongoing turmoil is being deliberately promoted by the West to cover up Kyiv's sabotage of the Minsk agreements.

The self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR) in Ukraine's southeast (Donbas) announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia's Rostov Region on Friday over the escalation of tensions on the contact line. DPR and LPR have been reporting ongoing shelling of Donbas settlements by Kyiv forces since Thursday.

