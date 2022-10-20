JUST IN
'Joe Biden's climate act will tip level playing field between US and EU'
China puts hold on UN proposal to blacklist LeT terrorist Hafiz Talah Saeed
Ahead of elections, Biden announces steps to reduce gas prices in US
Indian Embassy in Ukraine advises citizens to leave war-torn nation
George Floyd's daughter to file $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West
In a snub to India, US Congress approves of Pakistan's F-16 package
Singapore sets up ransomware task force for rising threat to businesses
India can gain credibility from commitment to human rights: UN chief
Russia's Iran made drones complicate Israel's balancing act with the West
Over 14.8 million US children tested positive for Covid since 2020
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
China puts hold on UN proposal to blacklist LeT terrorist Hafiz Talah Saeed
CO2 emissions rise in 2022, but more slowly due to renewables growth: IEA
Business Standard

'Joe Biden's climate act will tip level playing field between US and EU'

Senior French and German officials warned that recent measures by the Biden administration to address climate change could upend the level playing field on trade between the EU and the US

Topics
United States | European Union

AP  |  Berlin 

Joe Biden
Photo: Bloomberg

Senior French and German officials warned Wednesday that recent measures by the Biden administration to address climate change and boost the American economy could upend the level playing field on trade between the European Union and the United States.

The EU has criticised the legislation, approved by Congress in August, for including clauses that it says discriminate against European automakers.

We need to work on adequate European responses to this American Inflation Reduction Act, which might jeopardize the developing field between our two continents, French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said after talks with his German counterparts.

Asked what such a response might entail, Le Maire said, We are not talking about tit for tat." But he told reporters that France wanted to explore all the options with our European partners."

We should seize any opportunity that we have to talk to the U.S. administration and to explain very clearly that we do not want to be hit by these (latest) decisions of the Biden administration and by the consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act, he said.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck also expressed concern about the effects the U.S. measures could have on Europe.

We see that companies and firms are drawn away from Europe to the U.S. because of the strong subsidies paid there, he said. We can't (enter into) a trade war in times like this.

"We are in good talks with our American partners, but this needs definitely a strong answer, a strong, strong European reply, Habeck added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 07:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.