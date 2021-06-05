Joe Biden turns to Barack Obama to help boost health care enrollment

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris arrive for historic inauguration at US Capitol
'America United' to be Joe Biden's inaugural theme on January 20
Trump administration re-designates Cuba as 'state sponsor of terrorism'
Former US Vice President Mike Pence memoir set for 2023 release
Climate crisis not America's fight alone, but global one: Joe Biden
-
President Joe Biden turned to his old boss, former President Barack Obama, on Saturday to help him encourage Americans to sign up for Obamacare health care coverage during an expanded special enrollment period in the pandemic.
Biden used his weekly address for a brief Zoom chat with Obama to draw attention to the six-month expanded enrollment period that closes August 15. Meanwhile the government released a report that claims that nearly 31 million Americans a record now have health coverage through Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act.
We did this together," said Obama, whose administration established the health insurance marketplace. We always talked about how, if we could get the principle of universal coverage established, we could then build on it.
The White House effort to spotlight the expanded enrollment period and claim strong numbers for the Obama-era health care law comes as the political world and the health care system await a Supreme Court ruling on the law's constitutionality.
The Health and Human Services Department said in a report that nearly 31 million have obtained coverage in 2021 as a result of the law.
That's considerably higher than the more than 20 million estimate that's commonly cited.
The Biden administration has launched a special COVID pandemic sign-up period, and Congress passed a big boost in subsidies for private health plans sold under the law. But that alone doesn't explain the increased coverage.
The report says 11.3 million people are covered through the health law's marketplaces, where subsidised private plans are offered.
An additional 14.8 million are covered through expanded Medicaid, the report adds. All but a dozen states have accepted Obamacare's Medicaid expansion, which mainly serves low-income working adults. And 1 million are covered by so-called basic health plans, an option created by the ACA and offered in a limited number of states.
That accounts for enrollment of about 27 million people. But the Biden administration is also claiming credit for four million people who would have been eligible for Medicaid without Obama's law.
The Supreme Court is soon expected to rule on a challenge to the health law from Texas and other GOP-led states. They argue that because Congress has eliminated the law's penalty for being uninsured, a now-toothless ACA requirement that almost all Americans must have health insurance is unconstitutional and therefore the law should fail.
Those defending Obamacare say that even if the Supreme Court strikes down the coverage requirement there's no reason to tamper with the rest of the law.
The White House says 1.2 million people have now signed up for health insurance through the government marketplace during the special enrollment period that began in February. That number includes people who would have qualified for a sign-up opportunity even without Biden's special enrollment period.
A life change such as losing workplace coverage or getting married is considered a qualifying life event that allows people to sign up any time during the year.
Last year about 390,000 people signed up because of life changes from February 15 to April 30, the government said.
Biden, in the conversation with Obama, spoke about the 2015 death of his son Beau Biden from cancer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU